A Donald Trump picture you need to see

By Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Updated 5:09 PM ET, Wed September 6, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L) makes a point to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office prior to his departure from the White House September 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to North Dakota for a tax reform event with workers from the energy sector. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(CNN)Sometimes a picture says it all. This is one of those times.

The photo above -- snapped by Getty photographer Alex Wong -- catches President Trump and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in a quasi-embrace during a meeting to discuss the debt ceiling, government shutdown and disaster relief aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The end result of that meeting was Trump siding with Schumer -- and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi -- in agreeing to a three-month extension of the debt ceiling and funding for the government in exchange for the $8 billion in Harvey relief dollars the President had requested.
By any account, that deal was very good for Schumer/Pelosi and very bad for Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Ryan and McConnell were pushing for a longer debt-celing extension -- perhaps all the way until after the 2018 midterm elections.)
    The photo captures all of that although -- full disclosure -- we don't know for certain that the pic was taken after the deal was reached.
    But, let's assume it was. And let's break down the photo -- Jon Gruden telestrator style!
    We begin with Trump because, well, he's the president. A few observations:
    1) He's grinning like a Cheshire Cat.
    2) He's got his left arm on Schumer's right arm at the bicep -- a classic Trump power move.
    3) Trump's right arm is at the Maginot Line between Schumer's shoulder and his neck. I think it's actually on Schumer's shoulder although the neck grab would be even more amazing -- a sort of "Hey, this guy...." move.
    Now, for Schumer:
    1) He's using his right index finger to point at Trump in what almost certainly is a sort of "you aren't going to regret this" moment.
    2) His glasses -- which are familiar to anyone with a grandmother -- are epic.
    3) I spent some time looking to see where Schumer's left arm is in the shot. I never did figure it out.
    Also: The purple flowers framing the picture -- blurry in the foreground -- give the whole shot an artsy feel. Which is a nice touch.
    Before you ask: Yes, I spent an inordinate amount of time studying this picture. Don't judge me.