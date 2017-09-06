(CNN) Sometimes a picture says it all. This is one of those times.

The photo above -- snapped by Getty photographer Alex Wong -- catches President Trump and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in a quasi-embrace during a meeting to discuss the debt ceiling, government shutdown and disaster relief aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The end result of that meeting was Trump siding with Schumer -- and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi -- in agreeing to a three-month extension of the debt ceiling and funding for the government in exchange for the $8 billion in Harvey relief dollars the President had requested.

By any account, that deal was very good for Schumer/Pelosi and very bad for Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Ryan and McConnell were pushing for a longer debt-celing extension -- perhaps all the way until after the 2018 midterm elections.)

The photo captures all of that although -- full disclosure -- we don't know for certain that the pic was taken after the deal was reached.

