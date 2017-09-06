What Trump said about DACA in 12 hours

(CNN) Here's a what President Donald Trump and his administration said about DACA -- Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program -- and how it unfolded on Tuesday.

8:04 a.m. ET: Trump tweets that Congress should "get ready to do your job" when it comes to DACA. The tweet hints that the administration will place the onus of DACA on Congress.

Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

11:00 a.m.: Attorney General Jeff Sessions formally announces the end of DACA. Attorney General Jeff Sessions formally announces the end of DACA. He calls the program an "executive overreach" by the Obama administration.

Sessions announces end of DACA program (full)

Around 12:00 p.m.: Trump repeatedly reiterates the need for Congress to act on immigration policy in a statement explaining his decision to rescind DACA. His statement ends with: "It is now time for Congress to act!"

Around 4 p.m.: During a photo op at the White House, During a photo op at the White House, Trump says of DACA recipients, that he has a "great love for them."

