What Trump said about DACA in 12 hours

(CNN)Here's a what President Donald Trump and his administration said about DACA -- Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program -- and how it unfolded on Tuesday.
8:04 a.m. ET: Trump tweets that Congress should "get ready to do your job" when it comes to DACA. The tweet hints that the administration will place the onus of DACA on Congress.
11:00 a.m.: Attorney General Jeff Sessions formally announces the end of DACA. He calls the program an "executive overreach" by the Obama administration.
Around 12:00 p.m.: Trump repeatedly reiterates the need for Congress to act on immigration policy in a statement explaining his decision to rescind DACA. His statement ends with: "It is now time for Congress to act!"
Around 4 p.m.: During a photo op at the White House, Trump says of DACA recipients, that he has a "great love for them."
"I have a great heart for these folks we're talking about. A great love for them and people think in terms of children but they're really young adults. I have a love for these people and hopefully now Congress will be able to help them and do it properly."
8:38 p.m. ET: Trump plans to revisit his administration's decision on DACA if Congress is unable to pass legislation on the issue within six months, he announced in a tweet, leaving the future of the program up in the air.