White House lists 12 recipients of Trump's $1M Harvey donation

Washington (CNN) The White House on Wednesday listed 12 charities that will receive personal donations from President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, who pledged last week to donate $1 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The largest contributions will go to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army, which are each set to receive $300,000 according to a statement.

Other recipients include Reach Out America, an aid distribution organization, and Samaritan's Purse, a Christian relief group headed by evangelist Franklin Graham. The Houston Humane Society, Catholic Charities and the ASPCA are among the other organizations due to receive donations from Trump.

"The President and first lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers and federal, state and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas," the White House said in a statement.

The million-dollar batch of contributions amounts to one of the largest personal donations from a sitting president. Trump has visited Texas twice since Harvey made landfall, meeting state and local authorities and greeting some displaced residents.