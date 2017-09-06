Story highlights President Donald Trump's Justice Department ended DACA Tuesday with a six-month window

Rep. Steve King does not want there to be a legislative fix to save DACA recipients

(CNN) Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King, an immigration hardliner, said Wednesday that Congress does not have to do anything to protect young immigrants who came to the country illegally as children. Instead, King said they can "live in the shadows."

"They continue to live the objective that they sought to achieve when they illegally entered America," King told reporters. "Live in the shadows."

King's comments came after the Trump administration announced Tuesday that it would end the Obama-era program known as DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, in six months. The delayed deadline is meant to give Congress time to find a legislative solution to protect DACA recipients from deportation, but some, like King, say that the group shouldn't expect Congress to act.

In an interview with CNN, King said that forcing young immigrants to live in the shadows was "justice."

"Live in the shadows and if you get crossways with the law, then the law requires they be placed in criminal proceedings and go home. I think there's justice there, but we need to provide justice," King said.

