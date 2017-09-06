Story highlights Lawmakers took plenty of shots at Trump for his move to end DACA

Democrats also praised some Republicans by name for supporting a DACA bill

Washington (CNN) Congressional Democrats on Wednesday demanded a stand-alone vote on a solution for undocumented immigrants protected under DACA -- threatening to logjam the fall session if they don't get one.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer drew a line in the sand for Republican congressional leaders.

"We're calling on (House Speaker Paul) Ryan and (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell to immediately put the Dream Act for a vote on the floor in the House and Senate," Schumer said. "I'm confident that if put on the floor, it will garner overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle."

He added: "If a clean Dream Act does not come to the floor in September, we're prepared to attach it to other items this fall until it passes."

Democratic lawmakers, holding a press event on Capitol Hill, repeatedly emphasized the need for a solution to protect recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live, work and study in the US without fear of deportation.

