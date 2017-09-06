Story highlights
- Sanders was grilled on Trump's attitude toward the media
- She was also asked about the Trump administration rescinding DACA
Washington (CNN)White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended President Donald Trump Wednesday during an appearance on "The View," telling the panel that "America should want him to succeed."
Her comments came after "The View" hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, the President's strongest critics on the show, slammed Trump's attitude against mass media.
Sanders -- who appeared alongside her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee -- responded to the panel, "America should want for him to succeed. He is the President whether they voted for him or not ... His success is America's success."
She continued: "I think we need to get back to a little less editorial comments from the media and more fact delivering to the American people."
Both Behar and Goldberg argued to Sanders separately that they believe Trump publicly pushes false information.
"You are doing exactly what you're talking about -- pushing a false narrative," Sanders responded. "I completely disagree with what you're saying ... That is simply not accurate and that is one of the dangers we have right now."
Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he plans to "revisit" his administration's decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, if Congress is unable to pass legislation on the issue within six months. His tweet seemed to imply that the President would be willing to act within his own executive authority if Congress fails to act -- leaving the future of the program up in the air.
When asked about the Trump administration's mixed messages on rescinding the Obama-era program, Sanders defended Trump's message, arguing the decision should now lie with lawmakers in Congress.
"What happened yesterday, I disagree that that was inconsistent messaging. You've got a very intense legal battle and the timeline was not set by Donald Trump; it was set by the courts. A decision was forced to be made yesterday," she said. "You have one of two choices. You can either let the courts decide ... or you can take six months and force Congress to actually do their jobs."
And when asked about Trump looking directly into the eclipse in the iconic photo taken at the White House that went viral last month, Sanders laughed.
"Maybe he has super powers we don't know about," Sanders said jokingly.