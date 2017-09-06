Story highlights Sanders was grilled on Trump's attitude toward the media

She was also asked about the Trump administration rescinding DACA

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended President Donald Trump Wednesday during an appearance on "The View," telling the panel that "America should want him to succeed."

Her comments came after "The View" hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, the President's strongest critics on the show, slammed Trump's attitude against mass media.

Sanders -- who appeared alongside her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee -- responded to the panel, "America should want for him to succeed. He is the President whether they voted for him or not ... His success is America's success."

She continued: "I think we need to get back to a little less editorial comments from the media and more fact delivering to the American people."

Both Behar and Goldberg argued to Sanders separately that they believe Trump publicly pushes false information.

Read More