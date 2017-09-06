Business leaders urge Tillerson to prioritize women's rights

Story highlights A group of business leaders wrote to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

(CNN) A letter from a group of over 40 business leaders is urging Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to prioritize women's rights by filling key roles in women's empowerment leadership positions at the State Department.

"Investments in women and girls bring high returns for economic growth, societal well-being and global stability," a copy of the letter, obtained by CNN, read.

The letter, first reported by McClatchy , was sent to Tillerson on Tuesday. Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump, who has made women's economic empowerment a key part of her White House portfolio, was copied on the letter, along with Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell, who worked on economic initiatives to help female entrepreneurs during her time at Goldman Sachs.

The letter to Tillerson comes as the Secretary of State is moving to eliminate or downgrade special envoy positions at the State Department. However, he pledged to keep the post of ambassador-at-large for global women's issues. The position, which is dedicated to women's rights and empowerment, remains vacant, along with many other State Department jobs.

Citing the importance of women's empowerment for US business opportunities, national security, global stability, and US leadership and values, the group wrote: "We strongly urge you to quickly select qualified and experienced candidates for key leadership positions that focus on empowering women and girls globally. The swift nomination (and confirmation) of the ambassador-at-large for global women's issues at the US Department of State and the ongoing support for the USAID leadership focused on the empowerment of women and girls will help harness untapped potential as the US seeks to achieve its foreign policy goals."

