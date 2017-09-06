Story highlights President Donald Trump said Wednesday he backed a Democratic plan

The fight is over raising the debt ceiling and keeping the government open

(CNN) Capitol Hill Republicans were floored Wednesday after President Donald Trump cut a deal with Democratic leaders and agreed to a short-term debt ceiling increase many Republicans had publicly railed against just hours before.

"The Pelosi-Schumer-Trump deal is bad," Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, said in a one-sentence statement, a reference to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the two Democratic officials whose plan Trump endorsed.

Sen. James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican, tweeted : "We shouldn't raise #DebtCeiling w/o reform or cuts. That's the purpose of a debt limit. 3-mo. deal doesn't do either."

A Republican congressman described Trump's decision to back just a three-month extension of the debt ceiling, as opposed to an 18-month extension as some GOP leaders had hoped, as "kind of comical."

"I mean he undermined the ability to get a much better deal all around and I don't even think he realized that he did it," the GOP lawmaker told CNN. "Maybe it short-circuits what we have to do in September, but it complicates what we have to do in December."

