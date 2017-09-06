Washington (CNN) Mercedes Schlapp, who until recently worked as a Fox News contributor, is expected to join the White House communications team in a senior role, a White House official confirmed to CNN Wednesday.

Schlapp, a veteran GOP communications strategist and conservative pundit, did not immediately return CNN's requests for comment. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the White House has "no personnel announcement at this time."

Schlapp will add an experienced Republican communications strategist to a White House communications department that has been bleeding staff over the last seven weeks.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned in late July after New York financier Anthony Scaramucci was hired as communications director. Scaramucci forced an assistant press secretary out of his role before he himself was fired by new White House chief of staff John Kelly.

