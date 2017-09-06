Story highlights Menendez is currently on trial for public corruption two years after charges were filed against him

Prosecutors accuse Menendez of accepting gifts, including vacations and donations

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial is putting Senate Democrats in a bind.

His fellow Democrats are eager to avoid the subject of Menendez's bribery trial, hoping that he is exonerated and then he can focus on his 2018 reelection battle in the Garden State.

But there is fear inside Democratic circles that Menendez may get convicted and refuse to give up his seat, facing pressure to resign or an expulsion vote in the Senate. If the Democrat were to step aside while Gov. Chris Christie remains office, the Republican would pick a replacement.

Yet if Menendez's legal problems worsen and he decides to run for reelection, it could jeopardize a key seat in a critical election year.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday declined to say if he would stand by Menendez if he's convicted. Instead, Schumer said simply that the New Jersey politician is putting up a "spirited defense" and deserves to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

