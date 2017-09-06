What Jimmy Kimmel gets exactly right about Trump's DACA decision

(CNN) There's been lots and lots of speculation about why President Trump decided to rescind the DACA program -- via Attorney General Jeff Sessions -- on Tuesday.

He is slavishly devoted to his base, which views the program that allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US before the age of 16 to attend school and seek work in the country, as unlawful. He feels as though he needs to make good on a promise he made during the campaign. He truly believes that DACA is against the law and needs to be eliminated.

All of which likely have some element of the truth to them. But, for my money, Jimmy Kimmel nailed the major reason why Trump decided -- after much debate and a publicly acknowledged struggle as to what do -- to rescind DACA: Because President Obama created it.

"This is what Trump wants to do away with -- mostly because President Obama is the one who ordered it," Kimmel said on his "Jimmy Kimmel Live" late-night show on Tuesday. "It seems like his main agenda is just to undo everything Obama did. I hope he doesn't bring bin Laden back to life."

I think that's absolutely right.

