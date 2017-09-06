Story highlights The Trump Organization has multiple properties in South Florida

Hurricane Irma is expected to hit Florida this weekend

(CNN) Forecasts show Hurricane Irma could turn toward Florida later this week, and as South Floridians brace for a potentially devastating storm, it's possible that multiple Trump Organization properties could be in its path.

In addition to President Donald Trump's "Winter White House" at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, the Trump Organization has multiple properties near or on the South Florida coastline: Trump Grande, Trump International Beach Resort, and Trump Towers in Sunny Isles, Trump Hollywood in Hollywood Beach, Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach, plus Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter and Trump National Doral in Doral.

"We are closely monitoring Hurricane Irma," a spokesperson for the Trump Organization told CNN in a statement Wednesday. "Our teams at the Trump properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and following local and Florida State Advisories very closely to ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to victims of Hurricane Harvey and are praying for those that are in the path of Hurricane Irma."

Trump acknowledged the storm in a meeting with congressional leadership in the Oval Office Wednesday.

"There is a new and seems to be record-breaking hurricane heading right toward Florida and Puerto Rico and other places. We'll see what happens. We'll know in a very short period of time, but it looks like it would be something that would be not good, believe me, not good," he said.

Read More