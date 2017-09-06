Clinton consumed with Russian meddling, she writes in new book

Story highlights "I know he must be enjoying everything that's happened instead," Clinton writes

(CNN) In a never-to-be confrontation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hillary Clinton hoped to stare down the Russian leader who US intelligence believes worked to elect her campaign rival.

"There's nothing I was looking forward to more than showing Putin that his efforts to influence our election and install a friendly puppet had failed," she wrote. "I know he must be enjoying everything that's happened instead. But he hasn't had the last laugh yet."

A lengthy middle section of Clinton's book is devoted to Russia's attempts to influence the US presidential contest, which Clinton blames in part for her loss. She describes herself as consumed by the various threads of Russia's involvement, writing that she follows "every twist and turn of the story," often with chagrin.

"I read everything I could get my hands on," she writes.

