Trump says military action is not his 'first choice' on North Korea

(CNN) President Donald Trump said Wednesday that military action is not his "first choice" to address North Korea's ongoing moves to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, hours after he spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We'll see what happens. We'll see what happens," Trump said when asked if he was still considering military action. "Certainly that's not a first choice, but we'll see what happens."

Trump said that he believed he and Xi are on the same page following what he described as a "very, very frank and very strong phone call."

"We will not be putting up with what's happening in North Korea. I believe that President Xi agrees with me 100%," Trump said from the White House's South Lawn as he prepared to board Marine One.

China's state media outlet, CCTV, said Wednesday that Xi expressed China's commitment to denuclearize the Korean peninsula and called for a peaceful settlement during their phone call earlier in the day.

