Trump Jr., Rice headed to Congress

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr. and Susan Rice are headed to speak with lawmakers in Congress this week, according to separate sources with knowledge.

Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's eldest son, is expected to speak to the Senate judiciary committee behind closed doors Thursday, two Senate sources told CNN.

He has already provided the committee with documents. One source described Trump Jr. as being cooperative with the committee.

"We look forward to a professional and productive meeting and appreciate the opportunity to assist the Committee," his lawyer told CNN after reports surfaced.

Trump Jr.'s involvement in a Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer who promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton has been of great interest to the committee.

