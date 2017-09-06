Trump: Ivanka asked, 'Daddy, can I come with you?'

Story highlights In the middle of his speech, the President teased bringing his daughter up on stage

Trump said she had asked him if she could come to North Dakota

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump took a brief detour from his administration's tax reform priorities in Mandan, North Dakota, on Wednesday to talk about his daughter.

"By the way, Ivanka Trump? Everybody loves Ivanka Trump," Trump said mid-speech. "Come on, should I bring Ivanka up?"

Trump proceeded to invite his daughter onto the stage and said that she had asked whether she could join him on the trip.

"Daddy, can I come with you?" Trump said she asked him. "I said yes, you can."

Before leaving the stage, Ivanka Trump made a brief statement.

Read More