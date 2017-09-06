Trump: Ivanka asked, 'Daddy, can I come with you?'

Photos: A look at political families Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump introduces his son Donald Trump Jr. as he addressed a crowd this April in Indianapolis. Trump Jr. has said that if his father becomes president, he's interested in being his secretary of the Interior. Hide Caption 1 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton attend a State Department dinner in 2012. Hillary Clinton is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. Hide Caption 2 of 30

Photos: A look at political families U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, left, and his twin brother then-San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Now secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Julian Castro is a contender to be the Democratic vice-president nominee. Hide Caption 3 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Political families – Beau Biden embraces his father, Vice President Joe Biden, at the 2008 Democratic National Convention.. Before his death in 2015, Beau served as Delware's attorney general. Hide Caption 4 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell succeeded her husband, former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, D-Michigan, in the seat he held for 58 years until his retirement in 2015. Hide Caption 5 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Political families – Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, announced that she was running for Senate in Wyoming in 2014. Her bid set up an intra-GOP battle with U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, a three-time incumbent. She dropped her Senate bid in January 2014. Hide Caption 6 of 30

Photos: A look at political families U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, D-Michigan, comes from a prominent family in that state's politics. His brother Carl Levin was the state's senior senator until his retirement in January 2015. And his uncle, Theodore Levin, was a federal judge. Hide Caption 7 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – The night after John F. Kennedy won the 1960 presidential election this family portrait was made in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Sitting, from left, Eunice Shriver (on chair arm), Rose Kennedy, Joseph Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy, head turned away from camera, and Ted Kennedy. Back row, from left, Ethel Kennedy, Stephen Smith, Jean Smith, President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Pat Lawford, Sargent Shriver, Joan Kennedy, and Peter Lawford. Hide Caption 8 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – The late U.S. Sen. Prescott Bush, R-Connecticut, center, was the father of former President George H.W. Bush, left, and grandfather of former President George W. Bush, far left. Hide Caption 9 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Political families – The Bush family is a bona fide modern American political dynasty. Former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush are the sons of former President George H.W. Bush. George P. Bush, Jeb's son, is a Texas land commissioner. George H.W. Bush is the son of Prescott Bush, a senator from Connecticut. Here, the former presidents and Jeb, right, pose for a photo at the christening of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush. Hide Caption 10 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – George P. Bush speaks during the 2011 Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans. The grandson of former President George H.W. Bush is a Texas land commissioner. Hide Caption 11 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – Former President Jimmy Carter spends time with his grandson Jason, wife Rosalynn, and daughter Amy in 1976. Jason Carter was a Democratic member of the Georgia State Senate. Hide Caption 12 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – John Adams was the second president of the United States. His son John Quincy Adams was the sixth President. Hide Caption 13 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – John Quincy Adams is pictured. Hide Caption 14 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and his sister, then-U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, are interviewed during a special edition of "Meet The Press" in New Orleans in 2010. Hide Caption 15 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – Former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn, his wife Colleen, daughter Michelle, and his grandchildren walk the beach at Sea Island, Georgia, in 2007. Michelle Nunn was a Democratic candidate for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat in 2014. Hide Caption 16 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – Sen. Mark Udall, D-Colorado, and his cousin Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico, attend a weekly Senate policy luncheon in Washington in 2012. Hide Caption 17 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – Former Arkansas attorney general, Sen. Mark Pryor, holds a news conference in Washington in 2006. Pryor is the son of former U.S. Sen. David Pryor, D-Arkansas. Hide Caption 18 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – Former U.S. Sen. David Pryor. Hide Caption 19 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Political families – Father-and-son New York governors, Andrew, left, and Mario Cuomo appear at a rally in 2006. CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is another of Mario Cuomo's sons. Hide Caption 20 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Political families – U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, is the daughter of late Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., a Baltimore mayor and congressman. D'Alesandro, center, attends Pelosi's swearing-in in 1978. Hide Caption 21 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Political families – George W. Romney, with his son Mitt and his wife Lenore in 1962, announces his intention to run for governor of Michigan. The elder Romney went on to run for president in 1968, and his son Mitt served as governor of Massachusetts before winning the GOP nomination for president in 2012. Hide Caption 22 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Political families – The Kennedy clan experienced a two-year absence on Capitol Hill beginning in 2011 with the departure of U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, D-Rhode Island, shown here with his father, U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy, at President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009. The hiatus ended when U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts, was sworn in 2013. He is the son of former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy and the grandson of the late U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy. Hide Caption 23 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Political families – Then-Rep. Harold Ford, D-Tennessee, left, and his son, Harold Jr. shake hands with supporters in this 1996 photo. Harold Ford Sr. announced earlier that year that he was retiring from the seat he had held for 22 years and Harold Ford Jr. won the seat that fall. Hide Caption 24 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Political families – Democratic New York state Sen. Jose M. Serrano is the son of U.S. Rep. Jose E. Serrano. Hide Caption 25 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Political families – U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is the daughter of Frank Murkowski, who also represented Alaska in the Senate and was later the state's governor. Hide Caption 26 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – William Taft was the 27th president of the United States and served from 1909-1913. Since Taft's presidency, three of his relatives have represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate. Hide Caption 27 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – Sen. Robert A. Taft is one of three Tafts to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate. Hide Caption 28 of 30

Photos: A look at political families Photos: Political families – Sen. Robert Taft Jr. attends a hearing in Washington in 1973. He is one of three Tafts to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate. Hide Caption 29 of 30