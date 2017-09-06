Story highlights Under scrutiny: the relationship between Sen. Bob Menendez and Salomon Melgen

Congress is in session but Menendez is not required to be in court every day

(CNN) For the first time in nearly 10 years, a sitting US senator is on trial on bribery charges.

Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, is accused by federal prosecutors of accepting lavish vacations and hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from Dr. Salomon Melgen, a Florida-based ophthalmologist . Opening arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning in Newark federal court.

Here is what to look out for as the case gets underway:

Will Sen. Menendez or Dr. Melgen take the stand?

The case hinges on the relationship -- friendship or otherwise -- between Menendez and Melgen. While there has been no indication that either could take the stand from court documents filed so far, it's plausible that the defense could call the pair individually to the stand to describe their relationship.

