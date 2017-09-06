Bannon deputy leaves the White House

(CNN) A White House aide who was Steve Bannon's deputy is leaving the Trump administration less than three weeks after the former chief strategist was fired, CNN has learned.

Andy Surabian, who served as a strategist under Bannon and a special assistant to President Donald Trump, worked his last day on Tuesday. He will now become a senior adviser for the "Great America Alliance," a group that is tied to the super PAC run by former Ronald Reagan campaign manager Ed Rollins, "Great America PAC."

In his departure, Surabian will stay closely tied to Bannon, a source familiar with the move said, and will serve as the main channel to him for the outside world, including coordinating his interviews and speeches.

"He will be involved in everything Bannon does," the source told CNN.

