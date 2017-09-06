Schiff: Russian Facebook ad buy confirms disinformation finding

Story highlights Facebook says it identified $100,000 in ad purchases connected to a Russian troll operation

Schiff says while that "may seem like it's not a huge amount," it could be significant

Washington (CNN) Rep. Adam Schiff said Facebook's conclusion that it sold ads to a Russian "troll farm" bolsters the US claim that Russia organized a social media disinformation campaign in the 2016 US election.

Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said in an interview on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer" on Wednesday that the information from Facebook backed up an existing finding that Russia allegedly attempted to meddle in the 2016 election.

"We, I think, already knew the Russians were using paid social media trolls to try to influence the election, try to sow discord," Schiff said. "This certainly confirms that finding."

In its statement Wednesday, Facebook said the majority of the ads did not directly reference the election.

The ads -- both traditional advertisements and sponsored posts -- were intended to sow discord among the American electorate by amplifying "divisive social and political messages," a Facebookk official said.

