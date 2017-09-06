Are we ready for Hurricane Irma?

Story highlights Adam Sobel: Our emergency management can protect lives during the hurricane, but Irma will still have a catastrophic economic impact

Adam Sobel, a professor at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory and Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, is an atmospheric scientist who studies extreme events and the risks they pose to human society. Sobel is the author of "Storm Surge," a book about Superstorm Sandy. Follow him on Twitter: @profadamsobel. The opinions expressed are his own.

(CNN) As I write, Irma is a category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour. It has already sustained that extreme intensity for longer than any past Atlantic storm.

The first reports of Irma's impacts are just trickling out of the islands of Antigua, Barbuda, and St. Martin, which suffered direct hits last night. The city of San Juan, Puerto Rico, may just be spared the worst possible outcome, though initial reports suggest there may still be major damage. Other Caribbean islands remain under varying degrees of threat.

Adam Sobel

A few days further out, much of Florida is still directly threatened, as are Georgia and the Carolinas. Even the mid-Atlantic and northeast need to remain vigilant.

Are all of these places ready?

It depends on what one means by that question. There are reasonable grounds for cautious optimism that a landfall by Irma along the US coast won't cause large numbers of fatalities, even if it hits a highly populated area.

