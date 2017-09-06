Story highlights As storm nears, hospitals in Florida's southernmost county are evacuating patients

Hospitals also see an uptick in hurricane-prep injuries

(CNN) With many South Florida residents fleeing their homes before Hurricane Irma, hospitals in Florida's southernmost county have put their own evacuation plans into motion.

The three hospitals in Monroe County, which includes the Keys, are in the process of shutting their doors ahead of Irma's expected Sunday arrival. The county has also ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents.

The Lower Keys Medical Center plans to evacuate patients on Wednesday night in the North Carolina National Guard's C-130 aircraft, according to Monroe County. The patients will be transported to Gadsden Regional Medical Center in Alabama.

The other two hospitals in Monroe County, Fishermen's Hospital and Mariners Hospital, have been discharging patients who are able to go home and evacuate. Those who need to stay hospitalized have been largely transported by ground to other hospitals in the Baptist Health system, according to Wayne Brackin, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Baptist Health South Florida.

Both hospitals will formally close Thursday, Fishermen's at 7 a.m. and Mariners at 7 p.m.

