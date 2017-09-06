Golf with Winston Churchill? Nick Price's perfect day

Story highlights
- Nick Price is a three-time major winner
(CNN)Three-time major winner Nick Price can look back on many great sporting memories.
The Zimbabwean golfer won his first ever PGA Tour event back in 1983, beating the great Jack Nicklaus by four strokes at the World Series of Golf in Akron, Ohio.
He shot a round of 63 at the 1986 Masters -- a course record at Augusta Country Club that stands to this day -- eventually placing fifth.
It took him almost eight years before he won a second title -- the Byron Nelson Classic in 1991 -- and then he really hit a purple patch.
After claiming the 1992 PGA Championship title at Bellerive Country Club, Missouri, Price earned back-to-back major victories at the British Open and PGA Championship in 1994.
He topped the Tour money list in 1993 and 1994, setting new earnings records, and spent an impressive 43 weeks as No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings.
With 18 Tour victories to his name, it was no surprise to see Price inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2003.
But, after a long and illustrious career, what would be the 60-year-old's perfect day?
From a hearty breakfast to a round of golf with Winston Churchill, watch the video at the top of the page to find out more.