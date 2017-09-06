Golf with Winston Churchill? Nick Price's perfect day

Story highlights Nick Price is a three-time major winner

(CNN) Three-time major winner Nick Price can look back on many great sporting memories.

The Zimbabwean golfer won his first ever PGA Tour event back in 1983, beating the great Jack Nicklaus by four strokes at the World Series of Golf in Akron, Ohio.

He shot a round of 63 at the 1986 Masters -- a course record at Augusta Country Club that stands to this day -- eventually placing fifth.

It took him almost eight years before he won a second title -- the Byron Nelson Classic in 1991 -- and then he really hit a purple patch.

After claiming the 1992 PGA Championship title at Bellerive Country Club, Missouri, Price earned back-to-back major victories at the British Open and PGA Championship in 1994.