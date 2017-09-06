DNA test shows woman is not Salvador Dali's daughter

Story highlights Surrealist artist Dali was exhumed on court order to prove Martinez's claims

Results could end her decade-long quest to prove Dali is her father

(CNN) New DNA test results have refuted claims by a Spanish woman that surrealist artist Salvador Dali was her biological father.

According to a statement released by the Dali Foundation Wednesday, a court-ordered test on the exhumed body of the famous artist "exclude Salvador Dali as the biological father of Maria Pilar Abel Martinez."

A Spanish court had ordered Dali to be exhumed in July 2017 at Martinez's request, a ruling which was highly controversial at the time.

Undertakers take a casket inside for the exhumation of Salvador Dali's remains in Figueras on July 20.

In their statement on Wednesday, the Dali Foundation said they were unsurprised by the discovery. "There was no indication from the very beginning that this paternity claim had any veracity," it said.

