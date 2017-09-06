Taylor Swift dethrones 'Despacito'

Story highlights Swift's song didn't debut at no. 1

"Despacito" has topped chart since May

(CNN) "Despacito" won't be breaking a record after all.

The Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee single featuring Justin Bieber had been on pace to reign at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a 17th week.

That would have broken the record of 16 weeks in that spot set by Mariah Carey back in 1995 with "One Sweet Day," her hit with Boyz II Men.

Instead the Spanish language song tied with Carey last week, but it failed to take the title thanks to Taylor Swift.

Her debut single "Look What You Made Me Do" took this week's no. 1 spot, according to Billboard.

Read More