Pharrell Williams reveals the skincare secret to his youthful look

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged Pharrell Williams' boyish good looks -- as seen in February 2017 here at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California - had the Internet convinced in 2014 that he's secretly a vampire. He's not, obviously, but we understand why many can't believe that this 44-year-old superstar looks so young. Take a look back at Pharrell through the years and see if you can spot any aging: Hide Caption 1 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged 2002 – Here's Pharrell on the right with his band N.E.R.D. in August 2002. The producer/singer/songwriter's hats have gotten bigger, but his face has stayed the same. Hide Caption 2 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged 2003 – We know it's hard to tell, but Pharrell Williams, left, and rapper Bow Wow, center, actually aren't the same age. When this photo was taken in August 2003, Williams was 30 and Bow Wow was 16. (That's Williams' musical partner in crime, Chad Hugo of their production group The Neptunes, on the right.) Hide Caption 3 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged 2004 – By 2004, Pharrell had been outed as the music industry's go-to guy for a chart-topping hit. But even with the increased visibility and work, do you see a stress wrinkle on this guy's face? Because we don't. Hide Caption 4 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged 2005 – Maybe part of what makes Pharrell look forever young is his youthful approach to fashion, although we can't recommend you try this look at home. Hide Caption 5 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged 2006 – We'd have a glow, too, if we hung out with Mariah Carey, as Pharrell did in Paris in March 2006. The pair were shooting scenes for a music video to go with their single, "Say Somethin.'" Hide Caption 6 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged 2007 – With a nickname like Skateboard P, we know that Pharrell isn't averse to letting some physical activity put the blush in his cheeks. Hide Caption 7 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged 2008 – Seen here with T.I. in 2008, we bet you can't guess how old either of these music stars are. (Give up? T.I. was 28 while Pharrell was 35.) Hide Caption 8 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged 2009 – If we didn't know better, we'd think Pharrell was stuck in some sort of "Benjamin Button"-like aging process, wherein he was born looking 22 and then never ages at all. Hide Caption 9 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged 2010 – In 2010, Pharrell tried to trick us into thinking he was aging with a mustache and a fake gold tooth, but we can see under the mask, P. Hide Caption 10 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged 2011 – Pharrell insists that the secret to his dermatological success is simply washing his face, but we wonder if having an impressive hat repertoire has something to do with it. Hide Caption 11 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged 2012 – From what we know of maintaining good health (and skin), you have to find time to relax, which Pharrell appears to do here at a press conference in Hong Kong in April 2012. Hide Caption 12 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged 2012 – We'll bet you five bucks Jay Z was asking Pharrell about his skincare when they met up at the Barclays Center in September 2012. Hide Caption 13 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged 2013 – Pharrell celebrated his 40th birthday in April 2013, but we wouldn't believe it if he didn't say so himself. Hide Caption 14 of 16

Photos: Pharrell Williams has barely aged Pharrell hasn't aged in 12 years – He's been hailed for his impeccable style. He showed some of that off at the 2014 Elle Style Awards. Hide Caption 15 of 16