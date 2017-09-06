Breaking News

Pharrell Williams reveals the skincare secret to his youthful look

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:53 AM ET, Wed September 6, 2017

Pharrell Williams' boyish good looks -- as seen in February 2017 here at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California - had the Internet convinced in 2014 that he's secretly a vampire. He's not, obviously, but we understand why many can't believe that this 44-year-old superstar looks so young.
Pharrell Williams' boyish good looks -- as seen in February 2017 here at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California - had the Internet convinced in 2014 that he's secretly a vampire. He's not, obviously, but we understand why many can't believe that this 44-year-old superstar looks so young. Take a look back at Pharrell through the years and see if you can spot any aging:
Here's Pharrell on the right with his band N.E.R.D. in August 2002. The producer/singer/songwriter's hats have gotten bigger, but his face has stayed the same.
2002Here's Pharrell on the right with his band N.E.R.D. in August 2002. The producer/singer/songwriter's hats have gotten bigger, but his face has stayed the same.
We know it's hard to tell, but Pharrell Williams, left, and rapper Bow Wow, center, actually aren't the same age. When this photo was taken in August 2003, Williams was 30 and Bow Wow was 16. (That's Williams' musical partner in crime, Chad Hugo of their production group The Neptunes, on the right.)
2003We know it's hard to tell, but Pharrell Williams, left, and rapper Bow Wow, center, actually aren't the same age. When this photo was taken in August 2003, Williams was 30 and Bow Wow was 16. (That's Williams' musical partner in crime, Chad Hugo of their production group The Neptunes, on the right.)
By 2004, Pharrell had been outed as the music industry's go-to guy for a chart-topping hit. But even with the increased visibility and work, do you see a stress wrinkle on this guy's face? Because we don't.
2004By 2004, Pharrell had been outed as the music industry's go-to guy for a chart-topping hit. But even with the increased visibility and work, do you see a stress wrinkle on this guy's face? Because we don't.
Maybe part of what makes Pharrell look forever young is his youthful approach to fashion, although we can't recommend you try this look at home.
2005Maybe part of what makes Pharrell look forever young is his youthful approach to fashion, although we can't recommend you try this look at home.
We'd have a glow, too, if we hung out with Mariah Carey, as Pharrell did in Paris in March 2006. The pair were shooting scenes for a music video to go with their single, "Say Somethin.'"
2006We'd have a glow, too, if we hung out with Mariah Carey, as Pharrell did in Paris in March 2006. The pair were shooting scenes for a music video to go with their single, "Say Somethin.'"
With a nickname like Skateboard P, we know that Pharrell isn't averse to letting some physical activity put the blush in his cheeks.
2007With a nickname like Skateboard P, we know that Pharrell isn't averse to letting some physical activity put the blush in his cheeks.
Seen here with T.I. in 2008, we bet you can't guess how old either of these music stars are. (Give up? T.I. was 28 while Pharrell was 35.)
2008Seen here with T.I. in 2008, we bet you can't guess how old either of these music stars are. (Give up? T.I. was 28 while Pharrell was 35.)
If we didn't know better, we'd think Pharrell was stuck in some sort of "Benjamin Button"-like aging process, wherein he was born looking 22 and then never ages at all.
2009If we didn't know better, we'd think Pharrell was stuck in some sort of "Benjamin Button"-like aging process, wherein he was born looking 22 and then never ages at all.
In 2010, Pharrell tried to trick us into thinking he was aging with a mustache and a fake gold tooth, but we can see under the mask, P.
2010In 2010, Pharrell tried to trick us into thinking he was aging with a mustache and a fake gold tooth, but we can see under the mask, P.
Pharrell insists that the secret to his dermatological success is simply washing his face, but we wonder if having an impressive hat repertoire has something to do with it.
2011Pharrell insists that the secret to his dermatological success is simply washing his face, but we wonder if having an impressive hat repertoire has something to do with it.
From what we know of maintaining good health (and skin), you have to find time to relax, which Pharrell appears to do here at a press conference in Hong Kong in April 2012.
2012From what we know of maintaining good health (and skin), you have to find time to relax, which Pharrell appears to do here at a press conference in Hong Kong in April 2012.
We'll bet you five bucks Jay Z was asking Pharrell about his skincare when they met up at the Barclays Center in September 2012.
2012We'll bet you five bucks Jay Z was asking Pharrell about his skincare when they met up at the Barclays Center in September 2012.
Pharrell celebrated his 40th birthday in April 2013, but we wouldn't believe it if he didn't say so himself.
2013Pharrell celebrated his 40th birthday in April 2013, but we wouldn't believe it if he didn't say so himself.
He's been hailed for his impeccable style. He showed some of that off at the 2014 Elle Style Awards.
Pharrell hasn't aged in 12 yearsHe's been hailed for his impeccable style. He showed some of that off at the 2014 Elle Style Awards.
Then again, maybe Pharrell's passion for what he does helps him look so refreshed. He was clearly thrilled to take the stage with Nile Rodgers, left, and Stevie Wonder at the 2014 Grammys.
2014Then again, maybe Pharrell's passion for what he does helps him look so refreshed. He was clearly thrilled to take the stage with Nile Rodgers, left, and Stevie Wonder at the 2014 Grammys.
(CNN)Pharrell Williams has won Grammys, produced Oscar-nominated films and conquered the world of fashion.

But with all of his career accomplishments, his youthful visage has been one of the things that has most impressed fans.
At 44, Williams doesn't look his age at all. In a recent interview with Dazed, the musical artist and entrepreneur has revealed the skin care routine that helps him keep aging at bay.
    "I exfoliate like a madman," he said. "When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you."
    The "Happy" singer seems to think he really needs it.
    "To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster," Williams said. "There's a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman."
    In 2014, his seeming lack of aging had the internet accusing him of being a vampire. It got so bad that Williams had to come out and deny he was a prince of darkness.
    "No I am not (a vampire)," Pharrell told Time Out London in 2014. "I'm willing to go on record as saying that I don't drink people's blood."
    In the Q&A with Dazed, Williams also talked about his relationship with fashion and its ability to serve as a catalyst for change. To add to his list of accolades and business pursuits, Williams recently launched a tennis apparel collection with adidas that evokes a 70s vibe.