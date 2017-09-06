Dave Matthews Band to headline 'Concert for Charlottesville'

Story highlights September 24 concert will be free for residents, University of Virginia students

Other acts include Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams

(CNN) The Dave Matthews Band is reuniting to honor its roots and help Charlottesville to heal after last month's violence in the Virginia college town.

The band announced plans Wednesday to headline a "Concert for Charlottesville" on September 24 at the University of Virginia's Scott Stadium.

Charlottesville was the scene of clashes last month between white supremacists and counterprotesters that ended in arrests and the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer after a car plowed into a crowd.

The concert will feature other high-profile acts such as Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, the Roots and Cage the Elephant.

Read More