New 'Dancing With the Stars' cast revealed

(CNN) A former teen pop idol, a part-time race car driver, two married couples going head-to-head and a real estate titan.

The Season 25 cast of "Dancing With the Stars" was revealed Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

Competing for the Mirrorball trophy this time around are:

• Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

• WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

• "Shark Tank" entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

• former NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

• Singer/actor Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

• '80s singer Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

• Singer Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

• TV personality Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

• Actor Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

• former NFL player Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

• "Pretty Little Liars" star Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

• "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott with Emma Slater

• violinist Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

Host Tom Bergeron was on hand Wednesday to help make the announcement.

He introduced a video message from Season 2 winner Drew Lachey, who had some words of wisdom for his brother Nick and his wife Vanessa. The pair, along with their newlywed partners, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, will be competing head to head.

"I sure hope you beat Vanessa, because if you don't she is never going to let you hear the end of it," Drew Lachey told his brother.

Gibson, who was a pop idol in the 1980s with hits like "Shake Your Love" and "Only In My Dreams," said she decided to do the show despite dealing with Lyme Disease.

"It's part of the reason. I wanted to come out of hiding in a way," Gibson said. "It's a big bold way to do it."

This season also marks the return of pro dancer Cheryl Burke, who won Season 2 with Lachey and Season 3 with Emmitt Smith but has not competed since Season 23.

"This dance floor will always be my home and I've got my eyes on that mirror ball," Burke said in an Instagram caption of a photo announcing her return.

Guess who's back in the ballroom?! So excited to share that I'm officially back for my 20th season of Dancing With the Stars! This dance floor will always be my home and I've got my eyes on that mirror ball ⭐️ #bringonthespraytans #dwts A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:38am PDT

The new season of "Dancing With the Stars" starts on ABC on September 18.