CNN 10 - September 7, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

September 7, 2017

Wildfires and wild storms characterize our show this Thursday. You'll get a sense of the impact that dozens of fires are having on the U.S. Pacific Northwest, and you'll see the possible paths that Hurricane Irma could take as it spins in the Caribbean. Also featured: a look at what survivors of Hurricane Harvey are finding and thinking as they return to their Texas homes.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More