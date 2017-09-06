(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Hurricane Irma slams the Caribbean
Irma hit the Caribbean Islands with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph early Wednesday, destroying government buildings, tearing roofs from houses and leaving islands without power. One of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever recorded, Irma is bigger and stronger than Hurricane Andrew that devastated the state 25 years ago. Florida's governor warned residents to "get out quickly." It is so far not confirmed if Irma will directly impact the state.
Follow all live updates here.
The DACA backlash
President Trump told congressional leaders that he had "no second thoughts" about ending DACA, and the White House urged DACA recipients to prepare for "departure from the United States." Democrats have threatened a Senate logjam without a stand-alone vote, while House Speaker Paul Ryan urged a compromise that linked the fate of undocumented workers with border security. Here are five DACA myths debunked.
Trump sides with Democrats
The President backed the Democratic deal on the debt ceiling and government funding -- going against Republican congressional leadership and his own treasury secretary.
Harvey disaster aid passes House
House lawmakers approved $7.9 billion for Texas relief funding. Now the bill heads to the Senate, where it could be tied to debt ceiling efforts.
In other news
-- President Trump said military action is not his "first choice" for North Korea.
-- CNN read Hillary Clinton's memoir overnight, and here's what we thought. In promotion of her new book, the former presidential candidate is expected to give her first TV interview.
-- The Syrian boy whose bloodied face shocked the world is still caught in war-torn Aleppo a year later.
-- A rogue tiger was shot and killed by police near Atlanta after it attacked a dog.
-- Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett said police unfairly singled him out and put a gun near his head.
-- Nissan revamps its best-selling electric car with a new look.
-- Taylor Swift dethrones "Despacito" on the music charts with her new single "Look What You Made Me Do."