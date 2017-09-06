There are now three hurricanes in the Atlantic basin

Story highlights 3 hurricanes are near or approaching land

This has not happened since 2010

(CNN) All eyes are on Hurricane Irma as it rampages through the Caribbean, but it's not alone.

Tropical storms Jose and Katia strengthened Wednesday afternoon, bringing the number of hurricanes churning in the Atlantic basin to three.

It's the first time since 2010 that three active hurricanes have been in the Atlantic, according to CNN Weather.

As of 5 p.m. ET, Jose was out over the open Atlantic, not far from where Irma was a couple of days ago.

Jose is similar to Irma in the sense that it's a Cape Verde hurricane, a type of storm that forms in the far eastern Atlantic, near the Cape Verde Islands (now known as Cabo Verde).

