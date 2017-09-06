Hurricane Irma batters northern Caribbean islands

Story highlights Four major buildings in St. Martin destroyed, French official says

The extent of destruction on Barbuda is hard to determine

(CNN) Hurricane Irma destroyed government buildings, tore roofs from houses and left islands without power Wednesday as it barreled through the northern Caribbean, packing devastating winds and rain.

Barbuda, St. Martin/St. Maarten and St. Barthélemy have all felt the fury of the Category 5 storm, one of the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic, according to updates from the region.

French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said four of the most solid buildings in St. Martin, where about 75,000 people live, had been destroyed, boding ill for weaker structures on the tiny island.

"In terms of material damage, the four strongest buildings on the island of St. Martin (prefecture, police department, barracks) have been destroyed, which means that the oldest buildings have undoubtedly been totally or partially destroyed," he told reporters.

The firehouse in St Barthélemy is under a meter of water and is out of service, according to an update posted to Twitter by the local government of the neighboring French territory, Guadeloupe.

