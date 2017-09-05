Hurricane Irma: Florida and Puerto Rico brace for storm

Story highlights Puerto Rico, British and US Virgin Islands under hurricane warning

Landfall expected Wednesday in Anguilla

(CNN) Hurricane Irma, which has strengthened to a Category 4 storm, is expected to slam the Caribbean and possibly the US mainland this week.

The increasingly menacing storm would continue churning west in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday and meteorologists say Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands could begin to see its wrath by the end of the day, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 2 a.m. ET, the "dangerous major hurricane," was about 360 miles (575 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (235 kph) as it heads west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Landfall is expected early Wednesday on the island of Anguilla, the hurricane center said.

Computer models show the system swirling toward the Caribbean, and by the end of week, it will turn right toward the north, said CNN meteorologist and weather anchor Pedram Javaheri.