Widow struggles with leaving Hurricane-hit home

Story highlights Family's concerns rose as the powerful storm flooded neighborhoods in Houston

The 80-year-old widow must now decide whether to stay in her home of 50 years

(CNN) As Hurricane Harvey's floodwaters recede, 80-year-old Frances French is left clinging to five decades of memories made in her modest Pearland, Texas, home.

She recalls family gatherings, her children playing in the sunny front yard and the dream she had of growing old there with her late husband.

Hurricane Harvey couldn't wash those memories away when it barreled into Texas, but French's home and neighborhood were hit hard. The destruction has left her facing an agonizing choice. Should she stay in her flood-damaged home or should she go?

Her house is filled with precious memories -- especially of her late husband, Lew. She says if she continues to live there it will be because of him. He passed away in 1995 at the age of 58 after battling a form of leukemia. He is buried in a cemetery just two miles down the road. Friends and family accompany French on her frequent visits to his grave.

Frances French (right) pays a visit to her husband's gravesite.

But the strong ties that bind her to the house and neighborhood may eventually become a burden, her family fears.

