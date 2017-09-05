5 things for September 5: North Korea, hurricanes, DACA, Myanmar, Alzheimer's

(CNN)The wildfires near Los Angeles are under control, but the threat isn't over. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)
1. North Korea
North Korea said it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb over the weekend -- its sixth nuclear test and the most powerful weapon the country's ever tested. Reaction around the world was strong: President Trump condemned it, saying the North continues "to be very hostile and dangerous" to the US. The President also threatened any country (that would be China) that trades with North Korea. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said Kim Jong Un was "begging for war" and urged the UN Security Council for more sanctions.
South Korea conducted a live-fire military drill in response to the test, using surface-to-surface missiles and fighter jets to hit targets off its own coast. Now, a South Korean lawmaker says the North is moving an intercontinental ballistic missile. US Defense Secretary James Mattis promised a "massive military response" if the North attacked the US or its allies, but military analysts say the US doesn't have a lot of good options when it comes to dealing with the regime.
2. Hurricanes
Last week it was Harvey; this week it's Irma. Hurricane Irma is a Category 4 storm out in the Atlantic, and it's expected to hit the Caribbean, then perhaps Florida. Puerto Rico could start feeling Irma's effects by the end of today, and the storm could make landfall on Anguilla on Wednesday. It's possible Irma could be on Florida's east coast by the weekend.
Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast is just starting its recovery from Harvey. Floodwaters are receding, so people are returning to their damaged homes and businesses to assess the damage. President Trump made his second visit to areas hit hard by Harvey over the weekend. And there's big concern over 13 toxic waste sites that were flooded by the storm. But there's good news, too. Houston's mayor said most of the city's businesses will reopen today.
3. DACA
President Trump is expected to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as soon as today. The controversial program, started under President Obama, gave qualified applicants, dubbed "Dreamers" -- undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children -- protection from deportation and the ability to work and study in the US. Trump reportedly plans to put a six-month delay on any DACA action to give Congress time to come up with a fix that would let "Dreamers" stay. Trump vowed during the campaign to dismantle DACA but signaled a softer stance once he took office.
4. Myanmar
It's not often you see one Nobel Peace Prize winner go after another, but that's what's going on with Malala Yousafzai and Aung San Suu Kyi. Yousafzai called out Suu Kyi over her failure to condemn the "tragic and shameful treatment" of Myanmar's Rohingya people. Yousafzai, 20, is the youngest Peace Prize winner in history; Suu Kyi is the de facto leader of Myanmar.
The Rohingya are a stateless, Muslim minority in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar and are considered some of the most persecuted people in the world. Hundreds have died in recent clashes, and more than 73,000 of them have fled the country since the end of last month.
5. Alzheimer's disease
Scientists may have developed a blood test that can accurately diagnose Alzheimer's disease. A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences details the experimental test, which researchers say helped them ID Alzheimer's patients with up to 86% sensitivity and specificity. Right now, the only way to conclusively diagnose someone with Alzheimer's is after the person has died. But the test will have to be further evaluated, a process that will take years, before it can be used by doctors.
