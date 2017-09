5 things for September 5: North Korea, hurricanes, DACA, Myanmar, Alzheimer's

(CNN) The wildfires near Los Angeles are under control, but the threat isn't over. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. North Korea

North Korea said it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb over the weekend -- its sixth nuclear test and the most powerful weapon the country's ever tested. Reaction around the world was strong: President Trump condemned it, saying the North continues "to be very hostile and dangerous" to the US. The President also threatened any country ( that would be China ) that trades with North Korea. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said Kim Jong Un was "begging for war" and urged the UN Security Council for more sanctions.

South Korea conducted a live-fire military drill in response to the test, using surface-to-surface missiles and fighter jets to hit targets off its own coast. Now, a South Korean lawmaker says the North is moving an intercontinental ballistic missile . US Defense Secretary James Mattis promised a "massive military response" if the North attacked the US or its allies, but military analysts say the US doesn't have a lot of good options when it comes to dealing with the regime.

2. Hurricanes

Last week it was Harvey; this week it's Irma. Hurricane Irma is a Category 4 storm out in the Atlantic, and it's expected to hit the Caribbean , then perhaps Florida. Puerto Rico could start feeling Irma's effects by the end of today, and the storm could make landfall on Anguilla on Wednesday. It's possible Irma could be on Florida's east coast by the weekend.

3. DACA

4. Myanmar

The Rohingya are a stateless, Muslim minority in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar and are considered some of the most persecuted people in the world. Hundreds have died in recent clashes, and more than 73,000 of them have fled the country since the end of last month.

5. Alzheimer's disease

Scientists may have developed a blood test that can accurately diagnose Alzheimer's disease . A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences details the experimental test, which researchers say helped them ID Alzheimer's patients with up to 86% sensitivity and specificity. Right now, the only way to conclusively diagnose someone with Alzheimer's is after the person has died. But the test will have to be further evaluated, a process that will take years, before it can be used by doctors.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

RIP, Walter

Over the holiday weekend, the music world said good-bye to Walter Becker , one of the geniuses behind the jazzy pop of Steely Dan.

Great expectations

Royal watchers are over the moon with the news that Prince William and Kate are expecting baby No. 3

The droids you've been looking for

That cute little BB-8 droid will meet his evil twin when "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" takes over this galaxy in December.

Scents on a plane

Fresh-baked bread. Vanilla bean. Lemongrass. The smells from your local farmer's market? Nope, just the scents that will fill your nose on your next first-class flight.

Ladies of the flies

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$0

That's how much newspaper publisher Tronc is spending to buy the New York Daily News

AND FINALLY ...

