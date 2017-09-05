Ravaged by Harvey, Houston Dreamers fear deportation

Houston (CNN) Diana Platas stares at the growing mountain of debris in her front yard in disbelief and recalls the moment she returned to her home after Hurricane Harvey to see almost everything her family owned was ruined.

"It brought tears to my eyes," said Platas, 19. "I was the first person to open the door and as soon as I walked in, I gagged."

An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.

A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.

Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.

Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.

Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.

Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.

Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.

A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.

Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.

Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.

A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.

A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.

A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.

Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff's Department.

Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.

Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.

Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.

Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.

Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative's damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.

A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.

Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.

A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.

Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.

Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.

People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.

A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.

People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.

Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.

Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.

Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.

People set up a shelter for volunteer rescue workers at Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.

Matthew Koser searches for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather's house in Houston's Bear Creek neighborhood on August 29. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir.

An overview of downtown Houston on August 29 shows the scale of the catastrophic flooding.

Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress on August 29.

Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.

Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.

Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas, on August 29.

Chris Gutierrez, second from right, helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house and into a waiting firetruck in the Concord Bridge neighborhood of Houston on August 29.

Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise Tuesday, August 29.

The Florida Air Force Reserve Pararescue team from the 308th Rescue Squadron helps evacuees board a helicopter in Port Arthur on August 30.

Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her flooded home in Port Arthur on August 30.

A cat tries to find dry ground around a flooded apartment complex on August 30 in Houston.

Tammy Dominguez, left, and her husband, Christopher Dominguez, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter in Houston, on August 30.

Janice Forse cries at an emergency shelter in Beaumont on August 30. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. "Even Katrina wasn't this bad," Forse told the Austin American-Statesman.

Members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Louisiana National Guard help rescue elderly people from a flooded assisted living home in Orange, Texas, on August 30.

Downtown Houston is reflected in the flooded Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday, August 30, five days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore late Friday, August 25, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.

She did salvage one cherished memory her parents adore. It's a burlap canvas with her handprints in blue paint that she made in school as a child. The artwork is accompanied by a poem that talks about how a child grows up and moves away but their fingerprints will always remain.

For a family facing the reality of being separated by deportation, the canvas carries special meaning.

"What am I going to do? This is my life," Platas said. "This is my home. This is all I know. I don't know anything else."

Platas is one of tens of thousands of immigrants in the flood-ravaged communities in Houston who have received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. It's the program established by President Obama granting legal status to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced the program would end in six months, and encouraged Congress to draft legislation during that time to address those in the program, the so-called Dreamers.

The announcement could not have come at a worse time. Families facing months of rebuilding their flooded out lives now face the looming threat of being ripped apart by deportations.

Artemio Muniz, Texas chairman of the Federation of Hispanic Republicans, said he believes the DACA program is unconstitutional but that announcing the phase-out as tens of thousands in Houston are fighting to rebuild their lives is a "punch to the gut."

"This might be the one piece of evidence that shows maybe we are being coldhearted as a party, as a conservative movement," said Muniz. "These guys are working, they are contributing, they are not committing crimes, and what else do you want in an American?"

Activists across the city are mobilizing to apply pressure on the Trump administration and congressional lawmakers to save the DACA program or find a more permanent solution.

Trump said Tuesday that winding down the program would be more considerate than letting the courts end it, but emphasized he stands by his "America First" agenda.

"As I've said before, we will resolve the DACA issue with heart and compassion -- but through the lawful Democratic process -- while at the same time ensuring that any immigration reform we adopt provides enduring benefits for the American citizens we were elected to serve," Trump said.

On Tuesday evening, Trump tweeted: "Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue!"

Dreamers sacrifice to help after Harvey

Across the Houston region, the work of Dreamers has stood out in the aftermath of the Hurricane Harvey tragedy. Jesus Contreras, a paramedic in Montgomery County north of Houston, spent six days after the storm coordinating rescue and evacuation efforts. The 23-year-old first responder was brought to the United States at age 6.

Contreras said he came home from one storm and the DACA decision has hit him like a second devastating storm, but he's also been struck by anti-immigrant activists who believe DACA recipients should be deported.

"The criticism has been crazy," Contreras said. "I'm not the only one who is a first responder in this situation helping people. There are a lot of us."

Another DACA recipient, Alonso Guillen, drowned in the Houston floodwaters as he attempted to rescue trapped victims.

Others formed small volunteer groups to help their neighbors clean out mud-filled homes and rip out sodden drywall.

Skarleth Velasquez, 19, spent the day the Trump administration announced the DACA changes volunteering to rebuild a neighbor's home.

As the sounds of hammers filled this southwest Houston neighborhood, Velasquez recounted how she was brought to Houston at age 5 from Honduras. She now studies computer science at Houston Community College.

The fear of deportation to a country she's never returned to since she was a child makes her question why some don't have more compassion for the stories of Dreamers like her.

"They see us as foreigners," said Velasquez. "But we're still American as anybody else born here. The only difference between me and the other person is that they have a document."