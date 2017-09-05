Story highlights Williams, Keys, Vandeweghe & Stephens progress

Best performance by American women since 2002

(CNN) Serena Williams' absence has not stopped America's women from enjoying their most successful US Open for 15 years.

Madison Keys' victory over fourth seed Elina Svitolina Tuesday ensured four American women progressed to the quarterfinals in New York -- the best performance by the US since 2002, when five made it into the last eight.

Williams, the most successful female player of the Open Era, gave birth to her first child last month but while the 35-year-old is on maternity leave her compatriots Keys, Coco Vandeweghe, Sloane Stephens and older sister Venus Williams have shone on home soil.

Remarkably, ninth seed Venus was part of that American quintet of Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati, Monica Seles and sister Serena 15 years ago and is aiming for a first title at Flushing Meadows since 2001.

