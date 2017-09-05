Breaking News

2017 Judo World Championships: Five things we learned

By Henry Young, CNN

Updated 11:03 AM ET, Tue September 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The first judo school dates back to 1882 in Tokyo. Traditionally a Japanese practice, it has gradually spread across the planet and established itself as one of the world&#39;s most popular combat sports.
Photos: A guide to judo
The first judo school dates back to 1882 in Tokyo. Traditionally a Japanese practice, it has gradually spread across the planet and established itself as one of the world's most popular combat sports.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Literally meaning &quot;gentle way,&quot; judo techniques harness an opponent&#39;s force to your own advantage by throwing and pinning them to the ground.
Photos: A guide to judo
Literally meaning "gentle way," judo techniques harness an opponent's force to your own advantage by throwing and pinning them to the ground.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Judo was first seen at the Olympics in Tokyo in 1964, and a women&#39;s competition was added at the Barcelona Games in 1992.
Photos: A guide to judo
Judo was first seen at the Olympics in Tokyo in 1964, and a women's competition was added at the Barcelona Games in 1992.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
No judoka has more world championships titles than Teddy Riner. The Frenchman has won eight gold medals, predominantly in the heavyweight category, and will be hoping to add to his tally having secured gold at the Rio Olympics last year.
Photos: A guide to judo
No judoka has more world championships titles than Teddy Riner. The Frenchman has won eight gold medals, predominantly in the heavyweight category, and will be hoping to add to his tally having secured gold at the Rio Olympics last year.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
&quot;It is a sport that demands an irreproachable lifestyle,&quot; Riner tells CNN, &quot;a sport that demands rigor.&quot;
Photos: A guide to judo
"It is a sport that demands an irreproachable lifestyle," Riner tells CNN, "a sport that demands rigor."
Hide Caption
5 of 9
On the women&#39;s side, Ryoko Tani&#39;s record stands out. The Japanese Judoka has seven world titles, and upon her retirement &lt;a href=&quot;https://japantoday.com/category/sports/ryoko-tani-named-best-female-judoka-ever-by-intl-judo-fderation&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was hailed&lt;/a&gt; as the &quot;best female judoka ever.&quot;
Photos: A guide to judo
On the women's side, Ryoko Tani's record stands out. The Japanese Judoka has seven world titles, and upon her retirement was hailed as the "best female judoka ever."
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Majlinda Kelmendi tears up after being crowned Kosovo&#39;s first ever gold medalist at the Rio Olympics in the women&#39;s 52 kg weight category.
Photos: A guide to judo
Majlinda Kelmendi tears up after being crowned Kosovo's first ever gold medalist at the Rio Olympics in the women's 52 kg weight category.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
At 218 kilos, judoka Ricardo Blas Jr. (seen here on the right competing at London 2012) is the world&#39;s heaviest Olympian.
Photos: A guide to judo
At 218 kilos, judoka Ricardo Blas Jr. (seen here on the right competing at London 2012) is the world's heaviest Olympian.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Russian President Vladimir Putin is a judo master, denoted by wearing a black belt.
Photos: A guide to judo
Russian President Vladimir Putin is a judo master, denoted by wearing a black belt.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
judo throw baku 2017judo world championships guide gal 1judo world championships guide gal 2judo world championships guide gal 9judo world championships guide gal 3judo world championships gal 11judo world championships guide gal 5judo world championships guide gal 8judo world championships guide gal 7

(CNN)This year's Judo World Championships took place in Budapest, Hungary, bringing together competitors from over 100 nations around the world.

Here's what CNN Sport learned mat-side at the Papp László Arena.
What was your favorite moment from the Suzuki Judo World Championships? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page

Japan remains the nation to beat

    Japanese judoka celebrate winning Sunday&#39;s team event at the World Judo Championships
    Japanese judoka celebrate winning Sunday's team event at the World Judo Championships
    Japan won gold in seven of the 14 weight categories in Budapest, topping the medal table as it has at every Judo World Championships since 1984.
    Read More
    It took until day three for a champion from any other nation to emerge, underlining the continuing dominance of the sport's founding nation as it looks forward to its hosting of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
    READ: A guide to judo, the 'gentle way'
    "We are really looking forward to the Olympic Games in Tokyo and especially for judo," said IOC president Thomas Bach, who watched Japan thrash Brazil 6-0 in Sunday's mixed team competition final.
    "Japan is the motherland of judo so in Tokyo the sport will play an even greater role within the Olympic family."
    A new generation, spearheaded by 20-year-old world champion Hifumi Abe, already adorn billboards across Japan.
    Not that they're taking anything for granted.
    "The more you win, the more you have to lose," coach Kōsei Inoue told CNN in Budapest.
    "Japan has many great practitioners, but their journeys are just beginning. It is one thing to win just once; it is quite another to keep winning."
    "Of course, we will do everything in our power to help this new golden age perform at Tokyo 2020, but the process doesn't end at Tokyo 2020.
    "Coaches, athletes and the All Japan Judo Federation will work together to win all competitions."
    READ: How judo saved Kayla Harrison's life

    Teddy Riner can transcend judo

    Teddy Riner has won the most Judo World Championship gold medals in history.
    Teddy Riner has won the most Judo World Championship gold medals in history.
    The numbers speak for themselves.
    How many athletes -- in any sport -- have gone unbeaten for seven years?
    After toppling Brazil's David Moura in Saturday's +100kg final, heavyweight judoka Teddy Riner now boasts nine world titles and a run of 134 consecutive victories.
    The Frenchman hadn't even stepped onto a tatami in a competitive match since winning his second Olympic final in Rio de Janerio 390 days ago.
    Much has changed since — not least the very rules of judo — but his standing remains unquestioned.
    Perhaps already the greatest judoka ever at the age of just 28, Riner is now beginning to cross over into mainstream fame -- recently accepting a role with football club Paris Saint Germain and starring in a commercial atop La Grande Arche de La Defense with tennis star Andy Murray.
    Don't bet against him winning a tenth consecutive World Championship gold in Baku, Azerbaijan.
    READ: Unbeatable Teddy Riner wins ninth world title

    Mongolian judokas thrive under backing of President Battulga Khaltmaa

    Mongolia&#39;s Tuvshinbayar Naidan poses on the podium alongside David Moura, Teddy Riner and Rafael Silva.
    Mongolia's Tuvshinbayar Naidan poses on the podium alongside David Moura, Teddy Riner and Rafael Silva.
    With a population of just three million and winter temperatures dropping as low as -40 degrees Celsius, Mongolia isn't an obvious hotbed for judo talent.
    That didn't stop the east Asian nation winning six medals in Budapest, finishing behind only Japan and France in the overall standings.
    Mongolia has punched above its weight ever since Tuvshinbayar Naidan (pictured) became Mongolia's first ever Olympic champion in 2008, crowning four world champions in the years since.
    Lightweight judoka Sumiya Dorjsuren became their latest hero, overcoming Japanese world No. 1 Tsukasa Yoshida in the -57kg final after over eight minutes of golden score at the Papp László Arena.
    "Judo is becoming the number one sport in my country," said Battulga Khaltmaa, a former martial arts star and head of the Mongolian Judo Federation who, this year, was elected president of the entire nation.
    "In judo we bow to each other. Today we have discovered the new heroes of Mongolia."

    Anything can happen; anyone can win

    Rio 2016 champions Rafaela Silva, Khasan Khalmurzaev, Majlinda Kelmendi and Fabio Basile (L-R) were unable to repeat the feat in Budapest.
    Rio 2016 champions Rafaela Silva, Khasan Khalmurzaev, Majlinda Kelmendi and Fabio Basile (L-R) were unable to repeat the feat in Budapest.
    A judo contest can be turned on its head in the blink of an eye.
    If proceedings aren't settled within the four minutes of regulation time, the match goes to golden score and the slightest mistake means defeat.
    With over 200 million practitioners around the world and a maximum of two judoka per country in each weight category at the World Championships, the turnover is rapid and the competition is fierce.
    After six days of contests across 14 weight divisions, only one reigning Olympic champion was able to win gold in Budapest.

    Few sports boast judo's diversity and global appeal

    Women&#39;s middleweight judoka Maria Perez (L) celebrates winning Puerto Rico&#39;s first ever silver medal. Japan&#39;s Chizuru Arai, Colombia&#39;s Yuri Alvear and Spain&#39;s Maria Bernabeu join her on the podium.
    Women's middleweight judoka Maria Perez (L) celebrates winning Puerto Rico's first ever silver medal. Japan's Chizuru Arai, Colombia's Yuri Alvear and Spain's Maria Bernabeu join her on the podium.
    The 2017 World Championships brought together 726 competitors from 126 different nations, all competing for just 14 titles.
    While traditional sporting heavyweights like the United States struggled, stars from as far afield as Chinese Taipei, Panama and Kosovo reached the latter stages of their weight divisions. Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Puerto Rico all won medals.
    READ: 'My life really changed after the Olympics' - Popole Misenga
    Visit CNN.com/judo for more news and features
    "Anyone can take up judo," 8th-dan black belt and former world champion Loretta Cusack Doyle told CNN. "In a lot of countries you might not have the numbers for a cricket match or the facilities for tennis."
    "In judo, all you really need is a mat."