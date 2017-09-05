Sean Spicer hitting the paid speaking circuit

Story highlights Sean Spicer recently left the White House

It's unclear how much Spicer is being paid per speech

(CNN) Sean Spicer may be gone from the briefing room podium, but new podiums are in his future: the former White House press secretary is hitting the paid speaking circuit.

Spicer has signed with Worldwide Speakers Group, the organization said in a statement Tuesday. News of his new job was first reported by Politico

"Everybody knows Sean Spicer. At least, polls show, they know his name and his trademark style behind the White House podium," his posting reads.

The listing touts Spicer's experience as a Republican communicator, citing his experience at the White House, the Republican National Committee, the Office of the US Trade Representative and Congress.

Read More