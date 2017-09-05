Story highlights She was called out for having a "let them eat cake" attitude

"I see the irony of making an apology in a ball gown," she said

(CNN) The wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has spoken out for the first time since she was lambasted for her behavior on Instagram last month.

"I see the irony of making an apology in a ball gown. But it would be dishonest to proclaim that I'm never going to go to another social function," Linton told Washington Life magazine , a glossy publication that chronicles the social lives of wealthy inhabitants of the nation's capital, in an interview published Tuesday.

The story is accompanied by several full-page fashion photos of Linton, posing in expensive ball gowns in various locations at her and Mnuchin's Washington mansion.

"My post itself and the following response were indefensible. Period. I don't have any excuses, nor do I feel any self-pity for the backlash I experienced," she said.

Linton returned from a day trip to Kentucky, accompanying her husband, when she stepped off a government plane clad head-to-toe in designer goods.

Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton has deleted this Instagram, which contained tagged designers and some interesting comments pic.twitter.com/MvPhPJtRze — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) August 22, 2017

