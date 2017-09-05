Story highlights
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump is giving his efforts to wrangle red state Democrat support for his tax reform push the Air Force One treatment.
Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, the first Democrat to join Trump on the presidential jet, will travel with him Wednesday for the flight to her state of North Dakota, where Trump will continue his push to drive up public support for tax reform.
"Pending any critical votes in the US Senate, Sen. Heitkamp plans to join President Trump for his visit to North Dakota. She also plans to travel with the President on Air Force One," Heitkamp spokeswoman Julia Krieger said in an email.
Heitkamp is just one of several Democrats up for reelection next year hailing from states Trump won in 2016 that the White House hopes to pressure into backing the tax reform push.
Trump kicked off his fall push for tax reform last week during a visit to Missouri, where he called on the state's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill to join Republicans' tax reform efforts -- and called on voters in the state to vote her out of office should she vote against tax reform.
Trump won both Missouri and North Dakota during the 2016 election. The White House is also targeting Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, as another vulnerable Democrat to join the tax reform effort.
But while the White House has called for bipartisanship in supporting the push, legislative proposals to reform the tax code are being discussed among a group of Republican congressional leaders and administration officials -- without any Democratic input.
Trump met earlier Tuesday with those officials -- known as the "Big Six" -- to discuss the path forward on tax reform.