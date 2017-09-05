Story highlights Heitkamp is one of several red state Democrats up for re-election in 2018

The White House is targeting her as a potential Democratic vote for tax reform

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is giving his efforts to wrangle red state Democrat support for his tax reform push the Air Force One treatment.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, the first Democrat to join Trump on the presidential jet, will travel with him Wednesday for the flight to her state of North Dakota, where Trump will continue his push to drive up public support for tax reform.

"Pending any critical votes in the US Senate, Sen. Heitkamp plans to join President Trump for his visit to North Dakota. She also plans to travel with the President on Air Force One," Heitkamp spokeswoman Julia Krieger said in an email.

Heitkamp is just one of several Democrats up for reelection next year hailing from states Trump won in 2016 that the White House hopes to pressure into backing the tax reform push.

Trump kicked off his fall push for tax reform last week during a visit to Missouri, where he called on the state's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill to join Republicans' tax reform efforts -- and called on voters in the state to vote her out of office should she vote against tax reform.

Read More