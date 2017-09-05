Story highlights Some in Congress want to tie a bill raising the debt ceiling to Hurricane relief money

(CNN) Top Senate Republicans made clear Tuesday they intend to move rapidly to pass Hurricane Harvey disaster relief, a debt ceiling increase and a measure to keep the government funded through the end of the year while they negotiate a longer-term bill.

"We have three critically things important before us right now that we need to do quickly," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who added that these are also the "top priorities" of the Trump administration.

To expedite approval of these must-pass items, Texas Sen. John Cornyn said he is "open" to adding an increase in the debt ceiling to a bill to provide immediate emergency aid to hurricane-ravaged Texas and Louisiana that is expected to move through the House and Senate this week.

"I would support that," Cornyn told CNN as he arrived back at Capitol from Texas, where he has been dealing with hurricane relief and clean-up efforts over the August recess.

Such a move could make it easier for GOP congressional leaders to get a politically fraught debt ceiling increase cleared before the end of the month when the US government could default on its debts.

