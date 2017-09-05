Story highlights The aide worked for Trump's campaign in Florida

Climate change is a term being reviewed

Washington (CNN) The Environmental Protection Agency has put a political aide in charge of reviewing grant funds that are distributed from the agency, according to a published report.

John Konkus, a longtime political operative from Florida who served as President Donald Trump's Leon County campaign chairman, is in charge of reviewing awards that are assigned by the agency, along with applications for grants before they're issued, The Washington Post reported Monday evening, citing "career and political employees."

The Post reported that according to career and political employees at the agency, Konkus told staff he is watching out for "the double C-word" -- meaning climate change.

CNN has not independently verified the Post report, and the EPA has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman told the Post that grant decisions "are to ensure funding is in line with the agency's mission and policy priorities," with the number of awards denied amounting to just 1% of those made since EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt took office.

