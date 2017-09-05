Trump: I'll 'revisit' DACA if Congress can't fix in 6 months

(CNN) President Donald Trump plans to "revisit" his administration's decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program if Congress is unable to pass legislation on the issue within six months, he announced in a tweet Tuesday night.

"Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue!" Trump wrote.

"I am here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded," Sessions said at the Justice Department.

The Trump administration several times Tuesday referred to President Barack Obama's use of executive authority to pass DACA as vulnerable to legal challenges.

